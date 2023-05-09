First Lady Of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has called on African leaders to urgently address the ongoing violence in Sudan, saying all hands must be on deck to prevent the crisis from escalating.

Wife of the President said this at 10th General Assembly of the African first ladies peace mission at the State house in Abuja.

She also disclosed that the mission will engage relevant government authorities and diplomatic means in advocating for the restoration of peace in the War torn Sudan.

Aisha Buhari who is the outgoing President of the AFLPM says there is need for goverment at all levels to continue to support the cause of women and children in the society.

The First Ladies and other invited guests also talked about finding a sustainable solution for the protection of Women and Children I’m Africa, especially in conflict zones.

The highlight of the meeting of African First Ladies was the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Peace Mission and the African Union to re-energize Peace Missions in African.

The First lady of Burundi Angeline Ndayishimiye Ndayubaha was elected as the new President of the mission while the First lady of Niger republic Lalla Malika Issoufou was elected as vice president.