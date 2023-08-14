Final year NDA cadets are being equipped through a rigorous training programme for their future roles in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

This exercise is part of a robust response to current security challenges while bolstering the overall effectiveness of the armed forces.

In addition to Direct Short Service Course 27 for the Army and Course 31 for the Airforce, these NDA cadets are from the 70th Regular Course of the Nigerian Army and Airforce Regiments.

For an exercise termed “Camp Highland,” they have convened at Table Hill in Kachia, Kaduna state.

The exercise includes live firing of small arms, armored vehicles, artillery weapons, and tactical drills.

It aims to evaluate cadets’ leadership skills, physical fitness, command and control abilities, and other military competencies.

Furthermore, it serves as a means to determine their readiness for commissioning as officers into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Given Nigeria’s current security challenges, which have placed a significant burden on the armed forces, the training received by these cadets will contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the force.

They’ve been charged to further indulge in self-development activities to enable them endure the rigors of military operations.

While the focus is on technical skills, mental fortitude is equally emphasized.

The cadets have demonstrated that they are ready tools for national service