Afenifere Urges FG To Fish Out Perpetrators Of Owo Massacre

The pan Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Afenifere has urged President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that those who attacked St Francis Catholic Church Owo do not go unpunished.

The group’s national leader, Ayo Adebanjo who led other members of Afenifere to pay a condolence visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, described the Owo church attack as an unfortunate situation.

He described the assailants as terrorists who must be apprehended and made to face the consequences of the heinous crime.

Mr Adebanjo commiserated with the Governor, the Olowo of Owo, the Catholic church and the people of the state over the ugly incident.

He referred to the Governor as a true son of Yoruba race, adding that his courage in establishing the Amotekun corps was typical of a true Yoruba man.

The afenifere leader, particularly commended Governor Akeredolu for doing his best to secure not only the state but the South-West region.

He added that the security situation in the Southwest would have been worsened, but for the Establishment of the Amotekun corps.

Chief Adebanjo saluted the courage and stance of the Governor on issues of national importance, saying that Governor Akeredolu has always demonstrated that he is a politician with a second address.

The group also donated N1.5m to the church and victims of the attack.

Speaking while receiving the delegation, Governor Akeredolu appreciated them for their condolence visit, noting that his administration would not back down on its Anti-open Grazing Law.

It will be recalled that Armed Gunmen had attacked the Saint Francis Xavier Cathoilc Church in Owo during Church Service on Sunday during which IED’s were thrown at Worshippers followed by a gun attack that has at the last count claimed 40 lives with several Others injured.

The Federal Government had eralier promised that perpetrators will be brought to book while also announcing that ISWAP the West African affiliate of Terror group ISIS is responsible for the attack.