NAJUC Condemns arrest of Royal Times Publisher, Ranti Thomas

The National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) in Lagos State has condemned the detention of publisher of Royal Times Magazine, Ranti Alaba Thomas by men of the Nigeria Police, Lagos Command.

Mr. Thomas, who’s now been released, was arrested on June 3 and kept in a police underground detention facility for about four days, without any trace by members of his family and colleagues.

The Association in a statement jointly signed by the Chairmen, Lagos and Ikeja branches, Peter Fowoyo and Wahab Akinlade said the detention of Mr. Thomas by the security operatives was illegal and unconstitutional, as it violates his right to freedom of expression guaranteed under the Nigerian constitution.

They maintained that journalists have a constitutional obligation to report issues of interest to the public and should not be barred or harassed in the course of such reportorial duties.

The Association urged men of the Nigeria Police as well as government officials to uphold democratic principles and refrain from abuse of power.

The Association called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to investigate the maltreatment and illegal detention of Mr. Thomas for four days without valid reasons.

NAJUC gathered from family sources that Ranti Thomas left his office last Friday upon receiving a call on his cellphone to meet someone, but never returned until Monday, June 6.

Immediately after his abduction, the officers seized his cellphone and they also removed his SIM card, making it difficult for sister security agencies to track him down.

The statement reads, “The National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, NAJUC, condemns the arrest and detention of Ranti Thomas for 72 hours without access to a lawyer, family members, and associates.

‘’On Monday evening, the NAJUC Chairman of the Ikeja Branch, Wahab Akinlade, received a call from an unknown person who identified himself as a police inspector from the State Command asking him to report at the Tracking Unit to secure bail for Mr Thomas.

‘’The chairman, with some other colleagues reported at the said unit and were shocked to see their missing colleague looking sick in the custody of the same Police authority that they had reported the case to. We were shocked to know that it was policemen who abducted our colleague on a frivolous offence of “regularly communicating with a fugitive,” an offence alien to the state and federal laws in Nigeria.

Thomas, an advocate of justice who has paid several sacrifices in the last two decades in promoting human rights was treated as a hardened criminal with flagrant disregard to his fundamental rights.

What baffled journalists and lawyers who stormed the police command to effect his release was that the same police who were paid as the agency to track him was the one who abducted him at gunpoint, and kept him in an underground cell without any ray of light for 72hours!

This is in contrast to the extant laws which allow a suspect to have access to telephone calls, lawyers, and relatives.

The Association calls on the Inspector General of Police, Police Service Commission and the National Human Rights Commission to bring the affected officers to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.”