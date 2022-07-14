Death toll in owo massacre rises to 41

One more death has been recorded as a result of the June 5 terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state.

The state new commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju disclosed this while addressing Government House Reporters at the end of the Council meeting.

She stated that the number of fatalities is now 41 while 17 persons were still being hospitalised.

She commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of those still in the hospital.

The Commissioner restated the commitment of the State Government to having a memorial site built in honour of all the victims.

It will be recalled that armed gunmen had attacked the Saint Francis Xavier Cathoilc Church in Owo during Church Service during which IED’s were thrown at Worshippers followed by a gun attack that has at the last count claimed 40 lives with several Others injured.

The Federal Government had eralier promised that perpetrators will be brought to book while also announcing that ISWAP the West African affiliate of Terror group ISIS is responsible for the attack.

