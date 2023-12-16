President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his friend and ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the latter as an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism on his 81st birthday anniversary.

President Tinubu, in a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday, extolled the peerless leadership credentials and feats of the former President, recalling his meritorious service to the nation at various times as Head of State and as elected President.

Reeling out former President Buhari’s unparalleled record of infrastructural provision, comprising several new international airports, multiple standard-gauge railway lines, new seaport development, dozens of new dams, power stations, oil and gas infrastructure, expressways and mega-bridges, in addition to establishing Nigeria’s first-ever national social investment and protection programme, amongst many other feats.

President Tinubu fondly recalled the former President’s aggressive push to modernise Nigeria’s defence architecture while working towards import substitution with the empowerment of millions of Nigerian farmers in his progressive initiative to enhance food security in the country.

The President described former President Buhari as the finest paradigm of sacrifice, devotion, patriotism, and fidelity to the national cause.

“President Buhari is from the rarest phylum of virtuous servant-leaders. He has devoted his life to the service of the nation, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland.

“The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity. His yea is yea, and his nay is nay,” the President said.

President Tinubu appreciated former President Buhari for his friendship and vote of confidence shown through his stalwart support for the administration.

While wishing the elder statesman longevity and strength, President Tinubu assured the former President that the hope of a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria, which he has always worked for, will not be dashed.