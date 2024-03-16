Voters across Russia cast ballots on Saturday, the second day of an election set to give President Vladimir Putin six more years in power. Putin faces no serious rivals after suppressing political dissent during his almost 25-year rule.

The election takes place against the backdrop of a merciless crackdown that has silenced independent media and key rights organizations. Alexey Navalny, Putin’s toughest antagonist, died in an Arctic prison in February, and other dissidents are either imprisoned or exiled.

Putin, 71, faces three token rivals from Kremlin-friendly groups who have refrained from criticizing him or his invasion of Ukraine. Putin has portrayed his conflict in Ukraine, now in its third year, as an existential struggle against the United States and other Western forces intent on destroying Russia.

That battle was obvious on Russia’s streets Saturday, when Ukrainian drone and missile raids struck the country once more.

Two persons were killed in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram. Dozens of individuals have been slain there since the battle began.