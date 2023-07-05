A group headed by Comrade Lanre Oladunjoye has called on the Nigerian union of journalists to disown two individuals over “baseless” and “libellous” attacks of the good works of the Rural Electrification Agency, led by Engineer, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmed.

The group says the self acclaimed journalists – Gboyega Adeoye and Rotimi Sulyman claimed they lead a coalition that have since denounced them and their nexus to such organization. It added in a statement that their claimed places of employments as journalists also don’t exist as ongoing concerns.

The group added that the journalists allegedly tarnished the image of the agency, despite the fact that the REA recently got an additional $750 million in funding to enhance renewable energy for rural electrification.

It has also called on security agencies to investigate the allegations and punish any one found culpable.

Read the Full Statement Below …

REA and Blackmail Stunts from Fake Coalition

Our attention has been drawn to the stunts of a previously faceless group, that have suddenly been emboldened over the last weekend to attack the good person and good works of the Rural Electrification Agency, led by amiable Engineer Ahmad Salihijo Ahmed.

It will interest the members of the public to be informed of the antecedents of the purported individuals behind the press conference addressed libelously to tarnish the reputation of the critical agency and its professional head.

One Gboyega Adeoye and Rotimi Sulyman claimed they lead a coalition that have since denounced them and their nexus to such organization. Their claimed places of employments as journalists also don’t exist as ongoing concerns.

Indeed, their leadership of the said organization they claim to represent is only a figment of their imagination. We challenge them to present the certificate of registration and annual report required of a non profit with the purported name of Coalition of West African Investigative journalists and their recognition as leaders for scrutiny. We know these doesn’t exist.

No doubt, the object of journalism especially the investigative type is objective inquiry. We like to know when journalism and activism became one and the same, and which ethics of the profession allows libelous and defamatory statements to be made against public officials by the fourth estate. We demand the Nigeria Union of Journalist to disown this individual and his faceless co-travelers and clarify if this form of yellow journalism is now part of the course in Nigeria.

They specifically violated ethics of the profession by shopping this baseless story around news houses – many who have rejected or pulled the story- and we are now in possession of the document containing BVN of the Managing Director, Executive Directors and Directors of the agency. Let it be known that the possession and circulation of this document is illegal and violates Nigeria’s data privacy and financial privacy laws, inclusive of cyber terrorism act that potentially exposes both the senders and the receivers of such private information to criminal inquiry and legal processes.

Let us reiterate at this juncture that no laws are violated by public officials whose BVN are linked prior to engagement in public office to accounts in corporate, non profits and religious organizations like those revealed by the illegal document these men are using to blackmail the agency and her leadership. There is no mechanism to remove BVN nor requirements to do so or close accounts after a rich private career and a subsequent public appointment in Nigeria today. In so far as such accounts are not utilized to pilfer, siphon or transact public business while in office nor operated where not personal by the public official- no law is violated. We challenge these blackmailers to prove otherwise. If we want accomplished professionals to serve, then we must stand up against charlatans.

Lastly, we are aware that the good works of the agency including attracting just last week additional $750 million in funding to enhance renewable energy for rural electrification, further boosting the impact of the agency and supporting the efforts of the President Tinubu administration continue to attract the envy of detractors inclusive of those that perceive the agency ripe for looting. Let us reiterate as a public accountability platform ourselves, we will monitor the use of any funds including the new injection for the benefit of the people regardless of who is at the saddle at REA or the Ministry of Power.

What should not be tolerated as Nigeria goes through this critical transition period is blackmail and tarnishing the image of an agency that have done so much for Nigeria especially the Poorest in our rural areas who have borne the burden of the current economic reforms and whom the President have entrusted with fulfilling his promise at his inaugural speech of accessible electricity for all. Least of all on a management led by young accomplished professionals in line with the President’s vision of youth and women in governance.

There is no way the World Bank in a vote of confidence will expand an existing $350 million facility to REA under the leadership of Engineer Ahmad Salihijo by another $750 million if he was not a prudent, transparent and professional manager of resources. The libelous blackmailers definitely picked the wrong target in a performing leader like Engineer Ahmad Salihijo and should lay away their malicious intent designed to hurt Nigeria.

It is also critical the members of the public be aware that both individuals parading as leaders of this coalition have personal antecedents as blackmailers and men that lack personal integrity that were relieved of their professional positions due to unethical conducts and substance abuse.

Aside from investigation by the Nigerian Union of Journalist, we urge security agencies to immediately investigate these blackmailers that now pose a threat to the operability of the Nigerian government and good order as this threat has not just been to REA but various other MDAs who heads have been subject of attacks.

Lastly, we note the parallel between the current MD and the immediate past MD travails, and note the good work that the immediate past MD attacked by Mr Adeoye and his blackmailers in their defamatory press conference now do for Nigeria globally in her new role despite their attempt to execute a drive-by-attack by association.

Thus we are content that no matter the attempt to attack those who wish to give Nigerians the much needed succor in the power sector by faceless cabals, their tenure will not endure forever just like the subsidy cabals that the President have since put an end to. Enough is enough.

Comrade Lanre Oladunjoye,

Executive Director