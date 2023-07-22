The national council of Arewa Lagos State Chapter says anyone trying to stop justice in the case of one Aminu Yaro Dogara, who has been indicted in the ongoing investigation of former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele is not doing the nation any good.

The council through it secretary made the statement in Lagos adding that Aminu Yaro Dogara is not the Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos State or Chairman of the Arewa Council of Chiefs in the state.

On June 9th,2023 , the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele was suspended by president Bola Tinubu on the grounds of ongoing corruption investigation into his office.

On 10th June 2023, The department of security service arrested the former CBN governor at his Lagos home and was airlifted through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos , to the Headquarters of the security service in Abuja.

In the course of investigation of Mr Emefiele, He allegedly indicted one Alhaji Aminu Yaro Dogara, who claimed to be the Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos state.

Advertisement

But the Arewa community in Lagos says the purported Sarkin Hausawa is not connected to them.

They added that the anti graft agency should be left to its job and justice should take its due course.

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria,Godwin Emefiele, will on July 25, appear before the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.