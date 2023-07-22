Former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called for increased investment in nomadic education in order to ensure equal educational opportunities for all social groups.

He gave this charge at the commissioning of a UBEC second chance project by Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba.

Nomadic education is sub-system within the formal educational system of numerous African countries, tailored to bridge the educational gap among different social groups.

Recognizing the importance of this endeavor, General Abdulsalami Abubakar had set up a Nomadic School for Children of Nomads who may not have the opportunity to attend a regular a school.

This is the school’s 17th graduation ceremony and the former Nigerian Head of state believes not enough has been done by successive governments

He calls for greater investment in this education subsector.

The importance of educating women cannot be overstated, it is believed that an educated mother is more likely to create a hygienic and healthy environment for her family.

The Niger state governor is represented by his deputy Yakubu Garba at this event.

He commissions blocks of classrooms donated to the Maizube Nomadic School built and equipped under the Universal Basic Education Second Chance Project.

The project focuses on empowering women and girls who have either never been enrolled in school or were unable to complete their primary or junior secondary education.

With improved literacy and knowledge, these women can better support their families and contribute positively to their communities.