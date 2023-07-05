The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has signed off its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enhance service delivery in the Territory.

The FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, said during the signing ceremony in Abuja that the implementation of the SOPs, which is scheduled to start in January 2024, would significantly alter the way FCTA operates and was a testament to FCTA’s openness to change and modernisation.

Mr. Adesola noted that putting together the paper reflected FCTA’s commitment to upholding the highest governance standards and serving the public with the utmost integrity.

He asserted that the introduction of SOPs will also “reduce ambiguity, minimise errors, and promote a culture of continuous improvement” of service delivery in the FCT, acting as the cornerstone for “a more streamlined and transparent functioning of our various Departments.”

As 15 Departments received signed copies of their SOPs, the Permanent Secretary noted that the documents were subject to periodic reviews, warning other Secretariats, Departments and Agencies to either comply and have theirs or miss out of their overheads from August.

Acting Director, FCTA Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr. Jummai Ahmadu explained that FCTA SOPs started as a result of the Federal Government’s resolve to digitalize Civil Service for more effectiveness and efficiency in line with Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25).