The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has visited President Bola Tinubu in the Presidential Villa as part of activities lined up for his two-day visit to Nigeria.

The German Leader committed to partnering with Nigeria in critical areas that will help grow Nigeria’s economy and also promote democratic governance.

President Bola Tinubu also assured his visitor that Nigeria is a safe destination to invest with a guarantee on good returns on investments.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, this is his first visit to Nigeria since the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and his third visit to sub Saharan Africa in two years.

He is welcomed by President Bola Tinubu and other top government officials and then he is ushered into a private meeting where the two leaders will discuss issues of mutual benefits for Nigeria and Germany.

President Tinubu and Chancellor Olaf Scholz jointly briefed on their bilateral talks and areas of mutual cooperation.

Nigeria’s president solicited improved cooperation in areas of security , natural resources, education, and deepening democracy.

The visiting German Chancellor highlighted the need to further collaborate on infrastructure particularly electrify and energy.

He also thanked president Tinubu for his role in ECOWAS and called for collaboration in ensuring peace and stability in Africa and the world at large.

Both leaders had met at the 18th G20 Summit in India, before the German leader began his two-day visit to Nigeria where he will hold talks with government officials and players in the private sector during his stay in Africa’s biggest economy.