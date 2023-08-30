With over 3.7 Million Passengers Travelling by Flight in 2021 Post-covid, and 2.2 million in 2022, there have been just a little bit above 1 million travellers in 2023, which is a reflection of the economic situation of the country.

This Statistics was revealed by Bi-Courtney Aviation Service Limited of the MMA2 at an interaction with Journalists in Lagos.

The MMA2 has been one of the busiest Airports in Africa for years, and despite a low turnover in 2023 due to low patronage from customers, there are significant improvements in services to ensure seamless travel.

At this roundtable Meeting with Journalists, Bi-Courtney Services reveal that there are passengers who buy tickets for the purpose of committing crimes but with efficiency Security System, none of them have been successful.

On its plan to ensure proper rapport between security officials and customers, the agency reveals that a system has been devised to monitor conversations which help them take adequate actions against all form of bullying and harassment.

With the New Minister for Aviation Set to Visit Lagos State, there are optimism as well as caution in his bid to improve the System and bring about the needed change.

As we approach the ember month, the End of the Year Bubble where passengers begin to experience delayed or cancelled flights is a Situation that Nigerians will be hopeful for a Significant change.

