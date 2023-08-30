President Bola Tinubu has been urgedvto complete the construction of the Hausa-Dasin Dam in Adamawa State and the dredging of the River Benue, to mitigate flooding and it’s devastating effect on communities.

The Adamawa state commissioner for Environment made this appeal

He explains that the Fintiri administration has put in place preventive measures to mitigate the flooding usually caused by opening of Lagdo dam in Cameroon republic.

A recent announcement by the federal government that the authority of the federal republic of Cameroon will open up Lagdo Dam is now causing panic among Adamawa residents and farming communities living on the banks of river Gongola.

Adamawa state being one of the states along the River Niger that usually suffers the consequences and the prediction by NEMA of impending floods in the state has Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri worried.

He believes these yearly floods caused bynthe release of water from the Lagdo dam can be permanently mitigated if President Bola Tinubu were to complete the construction of the Hausa-Dasin Dam in Adamawa State and the dredging of the River Benue.

Residents in riverine communities have been warned about the dangers the impending floods will bring.

The state Government’s plan is prepared to relocate all communities along the river banks to higher ground.

TVCNews spoke with the residents of Bwaranji, a riverine settlement located along the river banks in Yola.

The residents of the community who are predominantly fishermen and farmers say that they are not disturbed by the news of the impending floods based on their previous experiences and speak on the preventive measures they have put in place.

They are confident these preventive measures will tide them over the floods to come, but only time will tell if this will be enough.

The Adamawa state government says it is very much prepared to do all it can to save live and properties of its residents

It very much commends the National Emergency Management Agency, for its timely flood alert and advises residents in flood prone areas to relocate to safer places.

