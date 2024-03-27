The Civil Liberties Organisation has called on the federal government to obey a recent Court judgment which awarded N1.1 trillion to Samboro Community in Niger state for the destruction of forceful eviction and destruction of livelihoods.

The human rights group also appeals to President Bola Tinubu to uphold the principle of rule of law.and ensure justice is served in the matter.

On Thursday, 14th March, 2024, a High Court in Niger State, North Central Nigeria, handed down a N1.1 trillion judgement against the Federal Government and in favour of Samboro Community in Niger state for destruction of livelihoods and forceful eviction.

The consrruction of Zungeru Dam was awarded to a consortium of Chinese firms by the federal government.

The landmark judgement was the climax of a legal tussle which began in April, 2023, shortly after an overflow of the Zungeru Hydro-electric Dam, which washed away the people’s livelihoods and their homes.

Barely two weeks after the court verdict, the Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, invokes its democracy and governance mandate to draw local and International attention to the prevailing plight of the displaced inhabitants of Samboro Community in Madaka District, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

At a conference organised, CLO called on the government at the centre to obey the judgement

The organisation also reacted to the recent outcry by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, as to mounting judgment debts and the inability of government to meet up due to paucity of funds.

While it does not foreclose the right of the government to appeal the judgment, the civil liberties organisation called on president Bola Tinubu as a democrat and lover of the poor to intervene and ensure justice is not only served but that the rule of law prevails.