The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental affairs has launched a five year strategic plan which will serve as the blueprint for all departments and agencies in the ministries to develop their activities.

The ministry disclosed that the Federal Government plans to spend 178.9 billion naira as it believes the plan is a proof of dedication of carrying out special assignment targeted at grassroots development.

This was disclosed by the minister Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo in Abuja.

Over the years ministries , departments and agencies in Nigeria have not been strictly monitored in the execution of projects for constituencies .

This has slowed down the completion of projects , and it has a negative impact on the economy

It is why the ministry of special duties and inter-governmental affairs has decided to come up with a five year strategic plan , under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ‘s renewed hope agenda .

An event organised is to unveil the strategic plans by the ministry from 2024-2028 .

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zaphaniah Jisalo disclosed that ; this strategic plans will solve problems of food security , ending poverty, and accelerate economic growth among other challenges facing the nation.

The minister explains that this strategic plan supports local production , reduce importations and empower the vulnerable among others .