According to Egyptian authorities, stalled talks aimed at achieving a cease-fire in Israel’s battle with Hamas are scheduled to continue in earnest in Qatar as early as Sunday.

The conversations would be the first time Israeli officials and Hamas leaders have participated in indirect talks since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began.

International mediators had wanted to reach a six-week truce before Ramadan began earlier this week, but Hamas denied any arrangement that did not result in a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, a proposal Israel rejected.

However, in recent days, both sides have taken steps to restart the talks, which were never totally suspended.

According to two Egyptian officials, one who is involved in the discussions and the other who has been briefed on them, Hamas presented mediators with a new proposal for a three-stage plan to end the conflict. The officials talked on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the details of the sensitive conversations.

The first step would be a six-week cease-fire in which 35 hostages—women, the sick, and the elderly—held by terrorists in Gaza would be released in return for 350 Palestinian inmates held by Israel.

In the second phase, the two sides would declare a permanent cease-fire and Hamas would free the remaining Israeli soldiers held hostage in exchange for more prisoners, the officials said.

In the third phase, Hamas would hand over the bodies it’s holding in exchange for Israel lifting the blockade of Gaza and allowing reconstruction to start, the officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal “unrealistic.” However, he agreed to send Israeli negotiators to Qatar for more talks.

Those talks were expected to resume Sunday afternoon, though they could get pushed to Monday, the Egyptian officials said.

Netanyahu’s government has rejected calls for a permanent cease-fire, insisting it must first fulfill its stated goal of “annihilating Hamas.”

Many Palestinians fled to Rafah when Israel attacked Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and left another 250 hostage.

The United States and other countries have warned that a military operation in Rafah could be disastrous, but Israel says it plans to push ahead to destroy Hamas battalions stationed there.