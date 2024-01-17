As part of a deal to supply drugs to Israeli prisoners held in the beleaguered strip, Qatar has negotiated an arrangement between Israel and Hamas to fly two military plane loads of medicine and other humanitarian items into Gaza.

The project was started this month after Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, the prime minister of Qatar, met with some of the relatives of the over 130 captives who are currently being held captive in the coastal strip.

Along with the US and Egypt, Qatar, the home of Hamas’s political office, has mediated indirect negotiations between the Palestinian militant group and Israel in an effort to secure the release of the captives.

The deal will see humanitarian aid delivered to civilians in “the most affected and vulnerable areas” in Gaza in exchange for the delivery of medication to Israeli captives held by Hamas, the group that governs Gaza, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said medication and aid will leave Doha on Wednesday for the Egyptian city of El Arish in preparation for their delivery into the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security chiefs insist that only sustained military pressure and the continuation of the war will be able to secure the hostages’ return.

Specific medical packages for several months, which were put together in France, would be delivered to each of the 45 hostages. The International Committee of the Red Cross will coordinate on the ground.

Hamas seized about 240 people as hostages during its attack on southern Israel on October 7 in which at least 1,139 people were killed, according to an Al Jazeera tally based on official statistics.

Israel responded to the assault with a devastating bombardment, siege and ground invasion of Gaza. More than 24,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault, according to Palestinian authorities.

Over 100 captives were freed during a week-long truce in late November following lengthy negotiations mediated by Qatar and the United States. In exchange, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from jails.

The White House said US Middle East Envoy Brett McGurk was in Doha in recent days discussing a possible deal for the release of captives.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that McGurk was involved in “very serious and intensive discussions” with the Qataris about another deal.