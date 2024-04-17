Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheik Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, says it is re-evaluating its role as mediator in ceasefire talks between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, citing concerns that its efforts are being undermined by politicians seeking to score points.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who is also foreign minister, said there was a “misuse of this mediation for narrow political interests, and this necessitated Qatar to undertake a full evaluation of this role.”

Sheikh Mohammed did not identify any politicians by name.