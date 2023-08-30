The Minister of Innovation Science and Technology Uche Nnaji has assured Nigerians that; the Ministry under his leadership, will guide the nation into a knowledge based new world economy.

This was disclosed at the official hand over ceremony of the Ministry to the Minister Uche Nnaji in Abuja.

The lack of investment in Innovation Science and Technology in Nigeria , has undermined the Nation’s economy at all levels.

This has contributed to the increasing rate of unemployment across the country.

And various administrations have tried their best to use the innovation science and technology sector as an Avenue to boost nations economy.

But it has not yielded much results.

Citizens are hopeful that the Tinubu administration will make it easier for the sector to thrive.

At This handover ceremony, the permanent secretary of the ministry officially hands over to the Minister.

Mr Uche Nnaji thanks President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as a Minister under his cabinet.

He discloses that he will synergise and collaborate with other ministries and agencies to achieve the goals of transforming the fortunes of the Nation .