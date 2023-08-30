The Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has stated his intention to increase the productivity of approved export processing stations.

The Customs boss made the revelation during a courtesy call with the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Muhammad Bello Koko, and his entourage.

The Ag. Comptroller General of Customs advised Mr. Koko that the two agencies must work together to streamline the operations of the country’s seaports while discussing some recent events at Lilypond.

“We need to form a joint team that will engage other Government Agencies to refine the activities of exporting goods through the installation of trackers to avoid delays in the diversion of goods – and I want to assure you that the Management Team of the Nigeria Customs Service will work with you.” Adeniyi said.

While speaking earlier, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Muhammad Bello Koko, congratulated the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs, and sought his support to upgrade facilities at the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal and decongest Lagos ports.

Mr. Koko assured the Customs boss that once Lagos Ports are decongested, the facilities will attract higher patronage. He also called for synergy among the various Customs Units to enhance speedy passage of cleared consignment at the terminal.

The NPA Boss said, “We thank you so much for supporting the Committee that was set up. Members of this Committee have gone round the country.”

He expressed worries over the congestion at the Port, which, according to him, makes it difficult for the Authority to operate properly.