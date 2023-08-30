The Minister Of Works, Dave Umahi, has urged the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to get in touch with him with a design if the State is desirous of giving attention to any Federal Road within Edo State.

Mr Umahi who was on the Second day of an Inspection tour of Status of Federal projects in the Southwest said his door is open and can be reached at anytime by the Edo State Governor.

He added that the elections are now over and urged the Edo State Governor to stop playing politics with the lives of the residents of the State.

The Latest Statement on the issue credited to the Edo State Governor was in Igarra in the Akoko Edio Local Council Area of Edo State on Monday where he called for continuing patience on the part of residents on the deplorable state of some federal roads in the State.

This move according to Mr Umahi who is a former governor of Ebonyi State is nothing but unnecessary politicisation of the issue of the lives of the residents and road users in Edo State and beyon who used the road.

In His Words ” Tell My Brother In Edo State To Send Me A whatsapp Message, Let’s talk about a design and make lives better for Road Users’.

It will be recalled that the Edo State Governor was shown in a viral video on Social Media a few weeks ago in an SUV with Edo State Government Registration and Other cars in a convoy starnded in a waterlogged part of an highway with onlookers throwing jabs at him for his failure to construct good roads in the State.

The State Government responded by placing a signpost on the road the Benin-Asaba road indicating that it is a Federal and not a State road.