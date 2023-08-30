Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, is set to adopt new policies in the ministry’s engagement with contractors and engineers. One of which is the use of concrete technology to construct roads across the country.

The minister disclosed on Tuesday that on his watch there will be no contract award for road construction without concrete layout.

One of the projects that has gotten the attention of the new minister of works, Dave Umahi is the Apapa/Oworoshoki/Ojota expressway. Commending the contractors for the durable rigid pavement construction done at Apapa-Wharf Road, the minister insists all projects supervised under him will now be done with concrete.

The minister, however, expressed dissatisfaction with heaps of refuse along projects alignment from Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonsoki exit to the ports.

He is seeking the help of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to tackle the issue of waste management.

He urged his engineers to prevail on users of open spaces under the bridges to clean and maintain them.

While inspecting project sites in Lagos/Ogun States, the Minister said he will introduce night construction to fast track Nigeria’s highway projects in line with global practices.

Umahi, who is a civil engineer, said the government was going to use consultants to concession and toll all federal highways in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

