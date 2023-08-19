An atmosphere of fear and uncertainty still hangs over Shiroro local council where a Nigerian Air force helicopter on an evacuation mission, crashed leading to the death of crew members.

Tvc news correspondent in Niger state, Chenemi Bamaiyi, visited Gwada, a neighboring community to find out the mood of the people.

The week began on a tragic note for the Nigerian defence forces following a Sunday afternoon attack that led to the death of 21 soldiers, followed by the crash of an air force helicopter sent to the evacuate the bodies of the slain soldiers in Chukuba.

This is perceived to be one of the worst hit on the military in recent times.

All these happened in two local councils, Wushishi and Shiroro where bandits have laid siege for close to a decade.

21 soldiers paid the supreme price in the recent attack in Zungeru and chukuba .

Moreover a group of bandits have claimed responsibility for bringing down the Airforce helicopter in Chukuba.

Tvc news visited Gwada a town close to Chukuba in the same local council.

The people are going about their activities but constantly in fear of what might happen next.

The activities of bandits are taking a toll on the economy of this area in more ways than expected.

Some of the persons displaced in these areas are taking refuge in the central primary school used as a temporary IDP camp .

This woman and her family have been living in this camp for 4 years as the situation back home cannot permit them to return.

The women and children here are in need of food and adequate healthcare .