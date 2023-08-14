A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission has crashed.

The Air Force MI-171 Helicopter crashed today, Monday 14 August 2023 at about 1.00pm near Chukuba Village in Niger State, according to a statement issued by the forces’ Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet

The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en-route Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Mr Gabkwet said efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.