World Hepatitis Day: Global partners gearing to eradicate viral disease by 2030

Today is the world Hepatitis Day, it is a day set aside by the United Nations Organisation to raise awareness on the global burden of the viral disease.

The day, which was first observed in 2010 in response to a resolution of the 63rd World Health Assembly, seeks to advocate for change by promoting the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hepatitis infections.

According to the World Health Organisation, over 350 million people are infected with viral hepatitis, which causes over a million deaths worldwide each year.

In Africa, the global health body estimates that more than 91 million Africans live with the deadliest B or C strains and Nigeria accounts for 19 million of the figure.

In order to begin effective hepatitis prevention as well as early and efficient diagnosis, treatment, and care, more than 70% of the countries have begun to develop national hepatitis plans. Nearly half of the countries have also started providing universal access to hepatitis treatment.

The theme of this year’s commemoration, “BRINGING HEPATITIS CARE CLOSER TO YOU”, seeks to bring hepatitis care closer to primary health facilities for the public to have better access to treatment and care.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver which can be prevented through the use of sterile injections, safe sex, Vaccination among others with a global target of 2030 set by global partners to eliminate the disease.

