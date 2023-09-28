Niger state college of Education has been granted approval to now operate as a university of education.

The approval letter was formally presented to Governor Umaru Bago by the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) at the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja.

The Governor observed that there is a deficit in Educational facilities hence, his administration is desirous of making Niger State “the Massachusett of Nigeria”.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Mayaki congratulated the Niger State Government for revalidating and completing the process of establishing the State University of Education.

Governor Bago also appealed to the NUC to expedite the approval of Medicine in the Ibrahim Babangida University Lapai for the full take-off of Medical courses in the institution.

The idea of converting the State College of Education to a University of Education was conceived by the Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu Administration in 2013, it was recognised as a duly established University in the Nigerian University System by the NUC on the 8 of May 2015.

The State University of Education is now enlisted as the 270th University in Nigeria with effect from 28th September 2023. And this makes it the 2nd State Owned University.