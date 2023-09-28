The U.S administration has announced that Israel will be admitted to a program that would allow Israeli people to enter the US without a visa beginning November 30.

Admission to the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP), as expected by Israel’s Foreign Ministry, is a victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a time when relations between his religious-nationalist government and Washington have been strained over its judiciary overhaul plan and policies toward Palestinians.

Meanwhile, some Palestinians have challenged Israel’s inclusion in the program, claiming that Israel has discriminated against Arab Americans and harassed them at its borders for decades.

Four Democratic US senators, including Chris Hollen, have stated that Israel has failed to meet the conditions for treating all American passengers fairly.

The announcement, according to US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, “strengthens the security, economic, and people-to-people ties between the United States and Israel.”

Palestinian-Americans living in the West Bank or the United States can now enter Israel visa-free and fly in and out of Ben Gurion Airport, lowering travel hurdles for these Americans, according to the US.

Netanyahu lauded the decision, calling it a “significant and joyous moment for all Israeli citizens.”

There were previously 40 countries in the VWP, with nations added infrequently. Croatia was the most recent in 2021.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the announcement “will enhance freedom of movement for U.S. citizens, including those living in the Palestinian Territories or traveling to and from them.”

According to Israel’s Interior Ministry, more than 130,000 Americans entered Israel since the pilot began, including 6,070 Palestinian Americans.