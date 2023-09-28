North Korea has adopted a constitutional amendment to enshrine its policy on nuclear force.

According to a report, the nation’s leader promised to quicken nuclear weapon manufacture in order to ward off what he called U.S provocations.

The Supreme People’s Assembly unanimously approved the change that reads, in part, that North Korea “develops highly nuclear weapons to ensure” its “rights to existence” and to “deter war.”

Report says this comes after the conclusion on Wednesday of a two-day meeting of the North’s parliament.

“The DPRK’s nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything,” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said, addressing the parliament.

Kim continued by highlighting the need to push ahead with the work for exponentially boosting the production of nuclear weapons and diversifying the nuclear strike means and deploying them in different services.

He also claimed that US military exercises and the deployment of strategic assets in the region were significant provocations.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s unification ministry claimed Pyongyang’s “strong will” to continue its nuclear development was demonstrated by the rewritten constitution.

“North Korea’s nuclear and missile development poses threats to the peace and security of our country and the international community, and can never be tolerated,” said Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

The modification comes a year after North Korea’s official legalization.

Kim pushed officials to increase solidarity with states opposing the US, branding trilateral cooperation between the US, South Korea, and Japan the “Asian-version NATO.”