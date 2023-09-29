The Nigerian government says it will continue to contribute its own quota towards promoting women’s entrepreneurship development and enterprise formalisation in the country.

This commitment was reaffirmed at a validation work shop of a roadmap to foster the National conditions for women’s entrepreneurship development in Abuja.

Entrepreneurship remains a major driver of the economy.

Experts say beyond job creation, entrepreneurs enter the market with new technologies.

In Nigeria, while many agree that women and men entrepreneurs encounter similar challenges on the field, there is the consensus that women are faced with an additional set of gender-based barriers.

A recent survey by the Price Water Coopers shows that 41 per cent of micro businesses in Nigeria are owned by women

This speaks to the essence of this effort by SMEDAN supported by the ILO to validate a roadmap that will further assist women to climb the ladder of success in their chosen trade

The roadmap entails Gender-sensitive legal and regulatory system, Effective policy leadership and coordination.

Access to gender-based financial services and access to markets and technology.