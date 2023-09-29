The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress President, Joe Ajaero, of instigating the crisis in the Union.

At an emergency National Executive council meeting in Abuja, the leadership of the union says strict adherence to its Constitution and extant laws not negotiable.

In the past months, the NURTW has been in the news on account of a leadership crisis following election to fill positions of national officers.

This has led to factionalisation as Basiru Agbede and Tajudeen Baruwa, whose tenure is said to have expired, lay claim to the seat of the unions President.

Only last month, members loyal to the two leaders clashed at the union’s headquarters in the Garki area of Abuja, leading to the arrest and detention of some union leaders.

This prompted the Nigeria Police to seal the office.

The purpose of an emergency NEC meeting is to start the machinery for having a delegates convention to elect a new set of leaders now that the police have left the union’s national headquarters.

The union accuses NLC President, Joe Ajaero, of taking sides in the crisis

Joe Ajaero, had earlier at a meeting with the Ministers of Labour and Employment last week, insisted the leadership of the union was cloned.

In the days and weeks ahead, how well the Union is able to resolve its internal crisis, particularly with the conduct of its forthcoming election remains to be seen.