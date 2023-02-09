Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma has congratulated the newly elected President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, saying he has joined the many sons and daughters of Imo who have made the State proud.

Comrade Ajaero, the Deputy National President of NLC since 2011, was returned unopposed Wednesday morning by his colleagues at the 13th National Delegates Conference of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Abuja.

He succeeds Comrade Ayuba Wabba whose tenure elapsed same as day, February 8, 2023.

Advertisement

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma said his principal noted with pride that Ajaero’s emergence has once more shown that Imo State is made up of citizens that can be trusted with higher national and international assignments.

The Governor was particularly elated that Ajaero emerged unopposed, as a consensus candidate, an indication that his colleagues have invested so much trust in him.

In congratulating Ajaero, Governor Uzodimma said he has no iota of doubt that his leadership of the NLC will help to galvanize national progress and development, and that through partnership with government that lasts, Labour under his watch will render service to humanity and God.

Advertisement

The Governor who also congratulated the delegates for conducting a peaceful conference said Ajaero’s victory is a victory for Nigerian workers who believe so much in his capacity as their President to lead them to the promised land.

Ajaero, a former Secretary General of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) hails from Emekeuku in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.