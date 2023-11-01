The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday said President of the NLC Joe Ajaero was not arrested contrary to what was reported by the media.

In a statement issued by the police public relations officer in Imo State Henry Okoye, clarified some sketchy reports alleging the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri.

Mr Okoye noted that the NLC President was in Owerri as part of arrangements of the Congress to mobilize workers for a mega protest rally in the state.

In the course of their planning, it was reported that suggestions arose for the lockdown of some essential facilities particularly the airport which led to some workers and other individuals resisting the picketing process leading to scuffles and heated arguments and an eventual attack on the person of the president by a mob.

The command said upon receiving this report, it swiftly deployed police operatives to the scene where the Officer in Charge exercised his operational discretion by taking the NLC President into protective custody at the State Command Headquarters to ensure the protection of his life to avoid being lynched in the scuffle that followed.

The Commissioner of Police thereafter directed that he should be taken to the Police Medical Services, Owerri, where he would be accorded medical attention as a result of the attack. He has therefore been accorded adequate security cover to proceed on his other legitimate engagements for the day.

“It is however necessary to emphasize the existence of a court injunction from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria holden in Owerri with Suit No. NICN/OW/41/2023 dated 27th October, 2023, barring the NLC from holding the intended protest rally in Owerri.

Okoye said the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, Mohammed Barde, has urged all concerned parties to ensure compliance with the Court directives so as to avoid jeopardizing the current security arrangements in Owerri and other parts of Imo State, even as the State gears up for the forthcoming electioneering process on 11th November 2023.

Meanwhile, the Imo State government says it has no hands in the arrest of President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said in a statement in Owerri the Imo State capital Wednesday that those accusing the government of arresting the NLC President were perennial mischief makers always crying wolf where there is none.

According to the Commissioner, the purported strike in the State had been stopped by the National Industrial Court in Owerri, which makes the planned action illegal.

The Commissioner also noted that it was in compliance with the Court order,that the Imo State chapter of NLC announced that it was pulling out of the strike.

He wondered what Ajaero was doing in Owerri in defiance of the order of the court, which warned of severe consequences against disobedience.

He said information at the disposal of government indicated that there might have been a fiasco between lawful workers of Imo State and lawless invaders from Abuja, which led to police intervention to maintain the peace.

Emelumba stated categorically that the State Government has no hand in the arrest since it believes in the rule of law.