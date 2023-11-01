A Rivers State High Court has restrained the House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule from carrying out any actions targeting at impeaching Governor Siminalayi Fubara.The court sitting in Isiokpo Division, Ikwerre Local Government Area also restrained the Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte issued the restraining order following a suit filed by Governor Fubara through his counsel, Damian Okoro (SAN).

The court directed the parties to maintain status quo pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

The case was adjourned to the 14th of November, 2023.