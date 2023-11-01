A former member of the House of Representatives representing Talata Mafara/Anka Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Kabiru Yahaya Classic was attacked by bandits.Kabiru Yahaya was a member of the 9th National Assembly between 2019-2023 under the platform of the PDP.

He was shot in his vehicle around Kucheri, a Community along Gusau – Funtua highway Wednesday afternoon while on his way to Kano state.

Two persons though not members of his convoy were reportedly killed during the attack by the terrorists.

The gunmen according to sources blocked the ever busy Highway in broad daylight at about two o’clock Wednesday afternoon with the intent to abduct commuters

Sadly, the former federal lawmaker’s Vehicle ran into the terrorists operating and opened fire on his vehicle, leaving him with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been taken to hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.

Efforts to speak with Police authorities in Zamfara proved abortive as the Public Relations Officer, ASP, Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to the calls.

The latest attack along Gusau-Funtua Highway is coming after heavy deployment of army troops on the highway to tackle the incessant attack on nearby villages and travellers.