OAU student’s murder: Health condition of defendant stalls proceeding

The health condition of a defendant stalled the proceeding of murder charge against the owner of Hilton Royal Hotel, Ile-Ife, Abdulramon Adedoyin and six others at the Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo.

At resumed hearing, one of the defendants, Magdalene Chiefuna suddenly developed a strange health condition which made the Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo to rise pending the resolve of the circumstance.

On resumption, counsel to Rahmon Adedoyin, Kehinde Eleja told the court that based on the evidence before the court, he would not call any witness in the defence.

However, Counsel to the 2nd, 4th, and 5th defendants, Muritala Abdulrosheed, SAN prayed the court for the adjournment of hearing of the defence which the new led prosecution counsel, Femi Falana did not oppose to.

Justice Adepele Ojo thereafter adjourned the case to the 25th of May for continuation.