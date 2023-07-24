About 20 persons have been roasted to death after tanker exploded at Ore, Odigbo Local government area.

The fire was said to have been ignited by a spark from a phone held by one of the persons who were scooping fuel that spilled from tanker.

Among the dead were three children and a pregnant woman who brought a N100,000 to buy fuel.

An eye witness who gave his name as Cyriacus said they were inside the church when the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road.

Cyriacus said some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by a Clergy.

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said she was yet to get details of the incident.