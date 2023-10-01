More than 20 people have lost their lives after a tanker explosion at Koko junction along Warri – Benin Highway in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.



eyewitness account says the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday was a result of a spark from a faulty vehicle while the persons were busy scooping fuel that spilled from the tanker.

It was learned that among the dead were a pregnant woman, children, and some elderly persons.

An eye witness, who preferred anonymity, said the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road and some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by drivers and security men who had stormed the scene after they learnt the tanker had fallen.