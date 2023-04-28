Unconfirmed reports have it that about 10 people lost their lives following a fuel tanker explosion at the popular Bauchi road junction in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to TVC News at the scene of the incident say the accident was caused by a failure of the tanker’s brakes.

It is another gloomy day for residents living around the Bauchi Road Junction area in Jos.

A tanker loaded with premium motor spirit, commonly known as petrol, failed its brakes causing the vehicle to runninto several other vehicles, resulting in an explosion at the popular Bauchi road junction.

We were told that about 10 people lost their lives in the incident, with many sustaining various degrees of injuries.

We counted more than 10 cars of different brands, commercial tricycles, shops, a residential house, and several other properties that were razed by the fire.

Residents and various organisations are working hard to clear the debris from yhe explosion, which has caused a traffic gridlock.

The official casualty figure is yet to be ascertained at the moment, as the authorities have yet to comment on the development.

