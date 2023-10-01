The Delta state police command has confirmed that only five persons died in the tanker explosion at Koko Junction in Ethiope West local Government Area.

In a press release, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Edafe Bright says the tragic incident which happened at 2am Sunday involved a tanker loaded with PMS driving towards Benin along Warri – Benin Road and fell down upon getting to Ugbenu Koko Junction. Its content spilled into the nearby swamp, and the spillage attracted couple of youths who took advantage of the incident and started scooping the fuel into jerry cans and other containers.

While they were at it, an explosion erupted and the fire from the explosion engulfed the whole area.

The fire claimed the lives of five persons amongst the youths who had come to scoop the spilled fuel, and also combusted several properties which includes the following: the fallen tanker, Eight buses, Two Tankers, Five Trailers, Two Motorcycles, One mini bus, and one ‘C’ Class Mercedes Benz car.

Due to the fire, the registration numbers of all these affected vehicles were not clearly visible.

At the event of this outburst, the scene was visited, and bodies of the victims were evacuated to Oghara General Hospital’s mortuary.

In a bid to clear the road of obstructions efforts are being made by the men of Oghara Police Division, in colloboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission {FRSC} at Ethiope West LGA to ensure the free flow of traffic.

The Delta State Police Command, Wale Abass is commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate event.

He further expressed his displeasure in the inexorable perversity of Nigerians, especially the youths.

He stated that it is sad that we never learn from past occurences, since this isn’t the first time such incident has happened.

Nonetheless, he appeals that Nigerians should do away with greed and avoid scenes where there is an occurence of oil spillages as it pose a serious threat to their lives and the lives of others