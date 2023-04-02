The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have contained a fire that broke out at a Warehouse Facility on Sapara Williams Street, off Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja.

The outbreak which was reported at 08:58AM on Sunday, involved finished distilled volatile chemical products made of ethanol and packed in combustible bottles.

The contents stored within a large expanse warehouse block were securely locked making accessibility difficult to the seat of Fire thereby breaking-in tools were deployed to gain access.

Furthermore , the intensity of the radiation resulting from the chemical compound materials gave way for sparse explosions before it was curtailed by Fire Crew from Ikeja, Alausa, Agege and Bolade.

Advertisement

The operation which is in mopping up stage, recorded no casualty or injury.

Investigation is on- going to determine cause of the fire outbreak.