A small Airplane Crash has occurred in the Oba Akran Area of Ikeja in Lagos State.

The Airplane reportedly a Light Piston plane Crash according to the National Emergency Management Agency Occurred while the Aircraft was flying through the area.

Two People have been rescued so far from the Crash Site according to the National Emergency Management Agency Lagos Office with varying degrees of injury.

No fatality has been recorded according to the agency.

The Control Tower at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport according to the National Emergency Management Agency confirmed that only two people were onboard the aircraft.

Though the Lagos State Fire Service insisted that Four People were rescued from the Crash Site.