At least 14 killed, dozen others injured in Thailand nightclub fire

A fire that ripped through a nightclub in Chonburi province in south-eastern Thailand, has killed at least 14 people while dozen others were injured.

The fire broke out at 01:00 local time on Friday at the Mountain B nightspot in Sattahip district according to authorities who added that the cause of the fire still remains unclear, with rescuers saying flammable material on the walls may have exacerbated it.

The venue was a single-story facility covering 4,800 square metres in Chonburi, a region approximately 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of Bangkok (51,660 square feet).

Firefighters battled for more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

According to the mother of one of the musicians who died in the incident, the fire started during a live music performance at the venue.

So far, all those who died are believed to be Thai nationals.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has ordered an investigation into the incident stating that victims’ relatives would be compensated. He also advised entertainment venues around the country to have sufficient emergency exits and safety precautions.

More than 60 people died in Bangkok in 2009 after a fire broke out at the Santika Club in the early hours of New Year’s Day. In 2011, two individuals, including the club’s owner, were sentenced to prison.

In 2012, a fire at a nightclub in Phuket, a renowned Thai tourist destination, killed four people and wounded approximately a dozen more.

