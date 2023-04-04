No fewer that 10 students have been reportedly kidnapped by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Kachia Local government area of Kaduna state.The incident reportedly took place on Monday and the victims are said to be students of Government day Secondary School, Awon.

This was revealed in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

He says the exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained as detailed reports are still being awaited from security agencies.

According to him the reports will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.