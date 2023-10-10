Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted four female undergraduate students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The gunmen stormed their residence in Angwan Kaare at about 12:55 am on Tuesday, started shooting sporadically and carted away with the students.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police says upon receipt of the distress call, a combined team of police and military were deployed to the scene but could not rescue the victims.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner Baba Maiyaki, has order a manhunt for the abductors in order to rescue the victims unhurt.