The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has unveiled two books written by different authors in honor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The books were publicly presented on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The books; “State of Repair: How Muhammadu Buhari Tried to Change Nigeria for Good,” written by a British Journalist, Antony Goldman and “The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari,” written by a Nigerian, Senator Abu Ibrahim.

Advertisement

Nana Akufo-Addo said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African continent would miss President Buhari’s leadership qualities in stabilising the region.

Aliko Dangote, the CEO of the Dangote Group, gave a donation of N200 million to buy copies of both volumes, after Abdulsamad Rabiu, the chairman of the BUA Group, who had donated N200 million earlier. Muhammed Indimi had also purchased copies of the books for N100 million.

\

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, obtained copies for N50 million.

Advertisement

The books were reviewed by former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Abubakar Abba.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan praised President Buhari for providing the platform for a mutual and cordial working relationship between the executive and legislative arms.

He announced that in the last four years, President Buhari has signed 108 bills into law.

Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, said President Buhari had since endeared himself to the hearts of Nigerians, through his leadership qualities.

Advertisement

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also announced a donation of N20 million on behalf of the governing party and thanked Nigerians for voting for President Buhari twice, affording him the opportunity to govern the country for eight years.