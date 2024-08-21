Chairman of the Ondo State chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Adewale Bolarinwa has described governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as an enigmatic leader and a worthy ambassador of transformation that can lead State back to greatness.According to a statement issued after the weekly meeting of the association, the leadership unanimously resolved to mobilize their members across the eighteen local government of the State, to support Governor Aiyedatiwa in the coming election.

Bolarinwa noted that the state has witnessed rapid development since the governor took over the mantle of leadership.

“We are supporting Governor Aiyedatiwa because of his purposeful and impactful leadership qualities. He is a man with vision to take our dear state to the promise land.

“He is loved by the people of the state both Indigenes and non indigenes because of his dedication and commitment to the development of the state.

“Mr. Governor has been using his wealth of experience and human relations to stabilize the state politically and economically since he assumed office .

“Ondo State is enjoying unprecedented peace and transformation since Aiyedatiwa assumed office and we at RTEAN are solidly behind him for our State to enjoy more of this”, Bolarinwa added

The union identified Governor Aiyedatiwa as the only candidate with the requisite knowledge to bring dividends of democracy closer to the people .

The RETAN chairman promised to mobilize, canvas and support for the governor in a the eighteen local government areas of the state.