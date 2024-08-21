The acting Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Ambassador Umar Damagun has said the criticism against his leadership will not deter him from ensuring that there is stability within the PDP.

He has also inaugurated the committees on reconciliation and disciplinary action to ensure all all aggrieved members are placated and erring members sanctioned.

This is the inauguration of the committees on national reconciliation and disciplinary actions.

Another attempt to re-organise the People’s democratic Party after three successive election defeats has severely fractured Nigeria’s main opposition party.

A previous reconciliation committee saddled with the task of settling differences between members led by Former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki had submitted its report just before the 2023 general election.

But the fall-out of that election has created a need for another reconciliatory effort.

The acting National Chairman of the PDP who has increasingly faced criticisms from different quarters both within and outside the party says he is unfazed, but committed to ensuring the stability and progress of the party.

Two prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Tom Ikimi have their job cut out as they chair the reconciliation and disciplinary committees.

But executing the task at hand will not be a walk in the park.

Recent diatribes from the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike who is an aggrieved member of the PDP, another from Ikenga Ugo Chinyere , a PDP Lawmaker, and criticisms from the Elder States Man Edwin Clark may have complicated an already bad situation.

The People’s Democratic Party has already fixed its gaze on the 2027 general election. The establishment of these committees is just one of many other steps to reposition a once-dominant political party that held sway at the federal government for 16 years.