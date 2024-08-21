The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai as part of decisive efforts to further weaken the activities of remnant of terrorists operating in the Northeast, while also protecting innocent civilians and own troops, has successfully executed an air interdiction mission on 16 August 2024 in Arina, Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

Prior to the mission, intelligence had revealed the clandestine migration of terrorists into the area from neighboring locations.

Confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions were further conducted on 12 and 15 August 2024, which identified numerous terrorists and active structures concealed under trees.

Consequently, coordinated airstrikes were launched over the location, and the targets successfully engaged, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

Battle Damage Assessment after the strikes revealed that several equipment, vehicles, water vessels and a suspected medical dispensary were obliterated by the strikes.

Additionally, credible intelligence further revealed that 5 key terrorist leaders were either killed or severely injured in the strike. The key terrorists commanders believed to have been present at the location during the operation include Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki, along with over 35 other foot soldiers.

This operation, no doubt, has significantly degraded the operational capacity of the few remaining terrorists in the region. The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to supporting the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in safeguarding the region and ensuring peace and security prevail.