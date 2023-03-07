The Lagos state Chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria has called on all her members in Lagos State to vote en-masse for Babajide Sanwo’Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for a 2nd term in office.

As Nigerians get set for the governorship election in over 20 states .

The Lagos state Chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria has called on all her members in Lagos State to vote enmasse for Babajide Sanwo’Olu

While adressing the Media, The Chief Operating Officer of RTEAN, charge all their members to vote the All Progressives Congress all through due to its unparalleled achievements especially in the Transportion sector in the State.

The State Treasurer, Taofeek Omotayo and other top EXCOS Pointed out that voting for Babajide Sanwo’Olu and his Deputy for a 2nd term and all other members of the House of Assembly of the APC is not just a way of saying thank you but also giving them the support they need for a greater Lagos.

The state governorship election and houses of assembly is on the 11th of March 2023.

Lagos Island Youth campaign For Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the Governorship Election this weekend , the Lagos Island Indegenous youths movement has embarked on a door to door campaign for Gov Sanwo-olu.

The youths who staged a walk from Campos Mini stadium to Isale-Eko, Epetedo and Obalende used the opportunity to reach out to residents in the area to vote for Babajide Sanwo-olu to be re-elected as Governor.

Police warn against the use of Dogs at Polling Units, action Criminal

The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that the use of pets especially Dogs at Polling units on Election day is against the provision of Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

The Force made this known in a Statement signed by its spokesman, Chief Superintendent of Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The Force said the warning becomes necessary following plans by some group and individuals who have made it known they will be going to the Polling units with Dogs and Other domestic animals that can be used to intimidate people.

The Force added that bringing of pets to the Polling units is against the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and the Dogs Act Cap 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated by states.

Read Full Statement Below

The Nigeria Police Force has deemed it necessary to educate and caution Nigerians on the use of pets, especially, dogs, at the polling units on election day, as such act runs contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as amended.

The provision of Section 126 (1) of the Electoral Act. 2022, explains clearly those actions exhibited by electorates that constitute electoral breaches and are punishable under the law, and paragraph (f) mentions possession of weapons calculated to intimidate voters and electoral officers. Dogs could be classed as offensive weapons as their owners/handlers can use them to intimidate, harass and cause assault and bodily harm to others. The Dogs Act, CAP 55 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1958 as domesticated in various States, and other Criminal Laws in Nigeria are trite.

The conceived ideas and plans by certain individuals, electorates, and groups of people to go to the polls accompanied by pets are unacceptable, stand discouraged, and remain an act of electoral infraction as it will cause harassment and intimidation.

The Nigeria Police Force, therefore, warns those who intend to display their pets, dogs specifically, for whatever purpose, at the polling units, to desist as such constitutes a violation of the electoral Act, 2022, as amended, and other extant laws.

ONLINE PLATFORM SEEKS SUPPORT FOR A TINUBU PRESIDENCY

BAT TV, a dedicated online television targeted at developing an array of appealing audio and visual content about APC candidate and President elect, Bola Tinubu, has called for citizens’ support for the next administration.

The online television station also congratulated INEC for overcoming the initial logistic challenges to give the country a credible, free and fair election.

BAT Television was one of the many efforts that galvanised support for a Bola Tinubu Presidency.

While the campaigns lasted, it joined other supporters to proclaim the goodness of the APC Presidential Candidate and the benefits of a Bola Tinubu Presidency.

Now that victory has been achieved, BAT Television applauds Nigerians for placing their trust in the ability of its principal to bring renewed hope to the nation.

It admits there were pockets of logistical challenges for INEC prior to the polls, but commends the Electoral body for surmounting the initial setbacks

Support comes from the United States Department through its Spokesperson, Ned Price.

BAT Television enjoins all well meaning citizens join hands with the incoming administration to move the nation to greater heights.

The online platform calls on the other three front runners in the Presidential race to accept their defeat in good faith

YOUTHS IN PLATEAU, BAUCHI COMMEND INEC FOR CREDIBLE CONDUCT OF POLLS.

The just concluded Saturday presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission have been commended by some youth groups in Plateau and Bauchi States in the aftermath of the exercise.

The Saturday, May 25, presidential election in Nigeria might have come and gone, but the lessons learned will last long in the memory of many in the country.

At the end of every election, a winner is bound to emerge and this time, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday presidential polls.

These two youth groups from Bauchi and Plateau are of the view that the 2023 presidential election is the most credible in the history of the country.

They applaud the efforts of the nation’s electoral body, INEC in conducting the exercise.

They are not happy with comments made by some stakeholders in the country and urge them to desist from acts inciting in nature.

While congratulating the newly elected president of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the victory, the group urge him to do more to promote unity and integration among all aggrieved citizens.

The youth groups are calling on the law enforcement agencies to arrest any one found instigating violence on the citizens as nobody is above the law.

